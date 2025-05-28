MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCE 2025 WINNERS FOR HUMAN RESOURCES
Merit Awards, an independent awards program today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resources.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resources. The Merit Awards for human resources were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment and more.
"Congratulations to this year's winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resource! Your dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and productive workplace have set a new standard of excellence in the field. Your achievements inspire us all and highlight the pivotal role HR professionals play in shaping the future of work,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards.
2025 Merit Awards for Human Resources winners are:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in HR:
Gold: Hyundai Motor America
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion:
Gold: NRI North America
Work-Life Balance Initiative:
Gold: ATTOM
Employee Recognition and Rewards Program:
Gold: North One, Inc.
Excellence in Recruitment Strategy:
Gold: NRI North America
HR Leadership Award:
Gold: Melissa Yates May
Silver: Gina Logozar (Part of NRI North America)
HR Team of the Year Award:
Gold: True Rx Health Strategists
Silver: Cambium Learning Group PX Department
Bronze: NRI North America
HR Technology Implementation:
Gold: JoinedUp by Beeline
Innovation in HR Technology:
Gold: Citation Canada
Silver: HYPR
Bronze: Financial Finesse
Innovation in HR Practices:
Gold: Deutsche Telekom AG, HR, Group Leadership & Executive Management
Leadership Development and Succession Planning:
Gold: NRI North America
Learning and Development:
Gold: NRI North America
Remote Work Adaptation and Support:
Gold: Cambium Learning Group PX Department
Remote Work and Flexible Work Arrangements:
Gold: True Rx Health Strategists
Workplace Health and Well-being:
Gold: SecureSave
