MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCE 2025 WINNERS FOR HUMAN RESOURCES

Merit Awards

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Awards , an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resources . The Merit Awards for human resources were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment and more."Congratulations to this year's winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resource! Your dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and productive workplace have set a new standard of excellence in the field. Your achievements inspire us all and highlight the pivotal role HR professionals play in shaping the future of work,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards.2025 Merit Awards for Human Resources winners are:Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in HR:Gold: Hyundai Motor AmericaDiversity, Equity, and Inclusion:Gold: NRI North AmericaWork-Life Balance Initiative:Gold: ATTOMEmployee Recognition and Rewards Program:Gold: North One, Inc.Excellence in Recruitment Strategy:Gold: NRI North AmericaHR Leadership Award:Gold: Melissa Yates MaySilver: Gina Logozar (Part of NRI North America)HR Team of the Year Award:Gold: True Rx Health StrategistsSilver: Cambium Learning Group PX DepartmentBronze: NRI North AmericaHR Technology Implementation:Gold: JoinedUp by BeelineInnovation in HR Technology:Gold: Citation CanadaSilver: HYPRBronze: Financial FinesseInnovation in HR Practices:Gold: Deutsche Telekom AG, HR, Group Leadership & Executive ManagementLeadership Development and Succession Planning:Gold: NRI North AmericaLearning and Development:Gold: NRI North AmericaRemote Work Adaptation and Support:Gold: Cambium Learning Group PX DepartmentRemote Work and Flexible Work Arrangements:Gold: True Rx Health StrategistsWorkplace Health and Well-being:Gold: SecureSaveThe 2025 Merit Awards for Business are now open.About Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com Media Contact:Press Relationsinfo@merit-awards.com

