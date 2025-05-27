Too Lost to Host 'World Building for Music Creators: Weaving It All Together' Panel at Dream Con 2025

Too Lost presents “World Building for Music Creators: Weaving It All Together” panel at Dream Con 2025 on May 31 at 2:30 PM at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

This conversation is about helping artists connect it all, tell a clear story, and turn their creativity into a movement.” — Damien Ritter, Director of Marketing at Too Lost

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost , a leading digital music distribution and rights management company, announces its upcoming panel “World Building for Music Creators: Weaving It All Together” at Dream Con 2025 . The panel will take place on May 31 at 2:30 PM at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.As the music industry continues to evolve, artists are increasingly expected to build immersive ecosystems around their work. This panel will address the new realities facing today’s creators, emphasizing the importance of connecting with superfans and integrating diverse passions—such as comedy, gaming, streaming, podcasting, and education—into a cohesive narrative.Too Lost is renowned for empowering independent creators through a comprehensive suite of tools for music distribution, rights management, and monetization. The company’s mission is to help artists build sustainable, multi-faceted brands that thrive in the digital age. Too Lost’s extensive distribution network spans traditional streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Deezer—as well as emerging services including SoundExchange, Gracenote, Shazam, Peloton, Canva, and a wide array of digital streaming providers across China, Africa, the Middle East, and Korea.Panel Highlights & Featured Speakers“World Building for Music Creators: Weaving It All Together” will provide attendees with actionable strategies for storytelling, community growth, and business development. The session will explore how musicians can unlock new opportunities for connection, monetization, and career longevity by engaging superfans and building compelling creative worlds.The panel features a diverse lineup of industry innovators:Roxxy Haze — Comedian, writer, and musician Roxxy Haze is known for her unique blend of humor and pop culture commentary across stand-up, digital sketches, and content creation.Irv Da Phenom — A versatile rapper, songwriter, and brand strategist, Irv Da Phenom is celebrated for his entrepreneurial spirit and community initiatives that merge music with digital content.Dende — Genre-bending rapper, songwriter, and producer Dende is acclaimed for his soulful storytelling and multi-platform engagement, including live performances and educational content.Stockz — An innovative artist and entrepreneur, Stockz merges music with technology and finance, offering expertise in digital brand building and monetization.The panel will be moderated by Damien Ritter, Director of Marketing at Too Lost. “I’m excited to moderate this panel at Dream Con because many of today’s music creators are building entire worlds beyond music—through gaming, comedy, streaming, and more,” says Ritter.About Dream Con 2025Dream Con is a three-day convention taking place from May 30 to June 1, 2025 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. The event brings together fans and creators from the worlds of anime, gaming, music, and pop culture for a dynamic and inclusive celebration.About Too LostToo Lost is a digital music distribution and rights management company dedicated to empowering independent creators. With a global distribution network and a commitment to innovation, Too Lost provides a one-stop solution for music distribution, rights management, and monetization—helping artists build sustainable brands in the digital age.

