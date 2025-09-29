Too Lost Onboards 400,000 Artists to EVEN Supercharging Direct-to-Fan Revenue with Instant Storefronts and Daily Payouts

Too Lost partners with EVEN, giving artists storefronts to monetize superfans with albums, merch, and experiences before streaming.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost is raising the bar for independent creators with its latest partnership, the direct-to-fan platform EVEN. Every Too Lost artist now has a ready-made storefront, creating a way to monetize superfans through albums, merch, and experiences, before their music reaches streaming services.Since launching in April 2024, EVEN has become a leading platform for artists to monetize their audiences directly. The platform offers exclusive content, flexible pricing, and instant artist payouts. It has onboarded over 75,000 artists and 2,000 labels across 110 countries.On average, artists earn $20 per album sale, creating a meaningful revenue stream outside of streaming. With support for 30+ payment methods and over 140 currencies, EVEN enables artists anywhere in the world to sell directly to fans.Too Lost is quickly becoming the digital backbone for independent music, distributing over 7 million songs and supporting 400,000 artists and labels worldwide. The company focuses on transparency, artist empowerment, and cutting-edge tools. Through the partnership with EVEN, Too Lost artists gain instant access to storefronts where they can sell albums, tickets, merch, or experiences, all without waiting for DSP releases.Artists receive payouts daily in the currency of their choice, eliminating the wait for quarterly statements. EVEN’s engagement tools return fan data ownership to artists, providing actionable insights that show which promotions drive results. Creators no longer have to depend on opaque algorithms to reach their superfans.Too Lost artists are already cashing in: Congolese-Canadian artist Jev. sold autographed vinyls of his latest album- La Reezy bundled his new album with a documentary & handwritten lyrics- Indie favorite Felly offered pre-orders and exclusive unreleased tracks- A DIY artist with just 2,000 followers earned $700 from 23 superfans, the equivalent of 200,000 streams on a major DSP- Another artist with only 160 monthly listeners earned $200 in the first 24 hours of their storefront going liveAs part of the partnership, select Too Lost artists will receive dedicated creative and marketing support to amplify their launches. While streaming remains vital for discovery, dedicated superfans can deliver more revenue than hundreds of thousands of casual listeners. Building accessible, easy-to-use storefronts has become essential for today’s music industry.“Our artists want a clear path to creating new revenue streams,” Bjarki Larusson, Too Lost Co-Founder. “With EVEN, thousands of our creators can wake up tomorrow with a fully-built storefront, ready to convert superfans into revenue on day one.”“Direct-to-fan isn’t a side hustle; it’s becoming the primary income layer for emerging and established acts,” adds Mag Rodriguez, EVEN’s CEO & Founder. “Together with Too Lost, we’re proving that a few dozen committed fans can outperform hundreds of thousands of passive listeners.”For more information on how Too Lost and EVEN are transforming direct-to-fan sales, check out more here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.