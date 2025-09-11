On the Radar Radio, Olympus Projects & Too Lost Launch ‘On the Radar UK’ Series

On the Radar Radio, Too Lost, and Olympus Projects unite to spotlight UK drill, grime, and rap with London-filmed exclusives.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in international music collaboration is set to unfold as On the Radar Radio joins forces with Olympus Projects and Too Lost to launch the ‘On the Radar UK’ series.This partnership signals a strategic expansion into the United Kingdom, aiming to highlight the region’s most compelling voices across drill, grime, rap, and experimental genres. The move follows the remarkable success of the ‘On the Radar Brazil’ project, which generated hundreds of millions of views and secured multiple entries on the Spotify Viral 100 Chart in Brazil.Now the team behind On the Radar Radio is bringing its influential platform to highlight London and the rest of the UK’s underground music scene. The UK edition is filming July 7 through July 16, with a premiere slated for September. The series is designed to spotlight a cross-section of the UK’s music ecosystem—from established stars and scene-defining icons to fearless newcomers and underground innovators.On the Radar, founded by Gabe P., has become synonymous with exclusive music and interviews, providing a stage for both underground artists and major celebrities. “When ‘On the Radar’ first started gaining traction in 2021 one of our main missions was to bridge the gap that existed between London and NYC. With the likes of Digga G, Kwengface, AJ Tracey + many others leading the charge with their viral ‘On the Radars’ we set the stage for what years later would be our first ever series set in the UK,” Gabe P. tells Digital Music News.“This trip is the amalgamation of years of ‘On the Radar’ actively working to bridge together our two cities and countries. The UK’s music scene is so important to what’s going on in the world and the culture currently and we are overjoyed to help shed a bigger light on it through the platform.”“At Too Lost, our mission has always been about building bridges—not borders—when it comes to music discovery and artist development. Partnering with Olympus Projects and On the Radar to launch the UK series is not just an expansion—it’s a statement,” adds Deon Ford, A&R for Too Lost. “Our A&R team is proud to support a global pipeline for emerging talent, helping artists break through barriers and be heard far beyond their hometowns. The UK has long been a heartbeat of innovation in music, and now we’re here to help amplify that pulse to the world.”“The vision and leadership of Olympus Projects has been paramount to the success of On the Radar Brazil and On the Radar's global expansion,” says Peter Robinson, CEO of Olympus Projects. “Securing the exclusive global rights to On the Radar signals our commitment to building the world's largest live performance platform. We're excited to be partnering with Too Lost and OTR in this endeavor and for the opportunity to shape the future of global music."The partnership with Too Lost and Olympus Projects is set to provide artists with robust distribution infrastructure, ensuring music reaches a global audience across more than 450 platforms. This collaboration is poised to amplify the reach of UK talent, foster cross-continental collaborations, and further blur the lines between local and international music movements.The series launch is accompanied by a trailer directed by renowned London-based multi-disciplinary artist Jaffa Saba. Saba’s portfolio includes collaborations with Nike, True Religion, and Ksubi. This creative direction underscores the commitment to authenticity and innovation in showcasing rising UK talent.With the UK’s rap scene capturing global attention—evidenced by viral moments such as Central Cee and Drake’s On the Radar freestyle—the timing of this initiative positions UK artists for unprecedented visibility and opportunity.Brazil’s Leall entered the Spotify Viral Brazil Chart at #71 with his On the Radar Freestyle, marking a significant milestone for him. Meanwhile, Abbot achieved a peak position of #54 on the Spotify Brazil Viral 100 chart, representing the eighth appearance for an ‘On the Radar Brazil’ freestyle in the Top 100. Will that success repeat with the UK series? Tune in to find out.

