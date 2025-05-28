Terri Eagle Group Launches To Lead Businesses Toward Next-Level Growth

Terri Eagle Group is a full-service strategic advisory house providing executive consulting services, delivering tailored solutions and performance optimization. Terri Eagle Group during the launch event at Forbes on Fifth. Kendra Edwards (CMO), Molly Kuffner (CRO), Terri Eagle (Founder, CEO and CBO), Nico Pecchi (CFO), Hannah Peters Siegfrie (General Counsel and CHRO) Terri Eagle's new book event at Forbes on Fifth provided the perfect setting to announce the launch of Terri Eagle Group.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terri Eagle is widely recognized as a visionary business executive with a keen eye for innovation and a heart for building meaningful relationships. Today, she announces the formation of her consultancy, Terri Eagle Group , a dynamic team dedicated to helping businesses unlock growth, amplify brand awareness, streamline operations, and achieve other important goals.Eagle introduces her new company shortly after publishing her book, The Champagne CEO: A Sparkling Journey Of Success Through Courage, Confidence, And Collaboration, published by Forbes Books. The book launch was celebrated at a Forbes on Fifth event in midtown Manhattan on May 14.Terri Eagle Group is a highly-regarded team of specialists who are among the best in their field: Terri Eagle, founder, CEO, and chief business strategist; Molly Kuffner, chief revenue officer; Kendra Edwards, chief marketing officer; Nico Pecchi, chief financial officer; and Hannah Peters Siegfried, general counsel and CHRO. The firm specializes in: growth strategies and sales planning; direct-to-consumer planning and implementation; digital social media communication; multi-faceted marketing strategies; operations and finance expertise; and HR solutions: talent and compliance.“Embarking on this next career journey step, I’m proud to be partnering with business owners and their teams across varied sectors, and to empower and achieve next-level growth through custom business strategies,” Eagle said. “Terri Eagle Group has vast experience across multiple prominent brands and business touch points of vision and has the playbook to succeed. I look forward to mentoring businesses seeking an experienced partner to move to new heights.”Eagle starts her company backed by a strong foundation built by her long-term success of 25-plus years as a strategic thinker and “The Reinvention Artist.” She has navigated some of the world’s most prestigious brands to unprecedented success, leading those transformations and driving profitable growth through hard work, drive, and dedication to fostering relationships and building strong teams. An award-winning and nationally recognized sales, marketing, and business leader, Eagle has made a significant impact at companies in the beauty, jewelry, interior design, and bridal industries. She led initiatives at L’Oréal, Montblanc, David Yurman, F. Schumacher & Co., and Morilee, among others. Through the years, both experienced and up-and-coming leaders have turned to Eagle for her ongoing advice and mentorship.About Terri Eagle GroupTerri Eagle Group is a full-service strategic advisory house providing executive consulting services, delivering tailored solutions and performance optimization. The company is composed of highly-skilled business strategists and specialists who provide expertise in branding, marketing, operations, financial, and HR excellence. The firm also offers fractional CEO services, leadership coaching, and growth strategies to empower teams and accelerate transformation.

