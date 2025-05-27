New $1, $5 and $20 Scratch-Offs to Hit Retailers June 3

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Surges to $800,000

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery is keeping things cool this summer with the debut of three new scratch-off games – the $1 Double Doubler, $5 Gold Rush and $20 $500,000 Extreme Cash. Here’s a closer look at the games hitting retailers next Tuesday, June 3:

$1 – Double Doubler

Looking for a quick burst of fun? Double Doubler is an easy-to-play $1 scratch-off where players can win up to $5,000 by matching three like prize amounts. Scratch the Prize Level area for a chance to double or even four times the prize amount.

$5 – Gold Rush

Strike it rich with Gold Rush, a $5 game that features a top prize of $100,000. Reveal an axe symbol for an instant cash prize, a stack of gold bars symbol to win five times the prize winnings or a money stack symbol in the Bonus spot for an instant win.

$20 – $500,000 Extreme Cash

Looking to play big? $500,000 Extreme Cash offers an adrenaline-pumping chance at a $500,000 top prize with chances to reveal a money bag symbol for an instant cash prize, ten times and twenty times prize multipliers, a $500 burst for an instant win, and two bonus spots for an extra shot to win instant cash prizes.

Players can enter any non-winning scratch-off game ticket into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal, where they will be entered for a second chance to win the tickets’ top prizes at games’ end.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot experienced a day-of surge from $775,000 to $800,000. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ever hit was $905,168 on Feb. 7, 2023, on a winning ticket purchased from Sprint Mart #4136 in West Point. Mississippi Match 5 is an exclusive in-state draw game with a rolling jackpot that increases every night until there’s a winner, when it then resets to $50,000. Tickets are only $2 per play, and drawings are held each evening at 9:30 p.m. Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $173 million with an estimated cash value of $75.7 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $189 million with an estimated cash value of $83.1 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $36.88 million with an estimated cash value of $16.21 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023.

Final Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Drawing Set for May 29

The final Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion drawing will take place Thursday, May 29. This supersized bonus promotional drawing will include all previous non-winning entries, offering participants another shot at major prizes. All qualified entries—excluding those that have already won in earlier Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus drawings—will be entered to win cash prizes of $25,000, $15,000, $10,000, and five $100 debit gift cards. Additionally, all entries will be automatically entered into the game’s 2nd Chance Promotional drawing for $100,000 held once the game ends.

