Technomic’s latest report follows consumers through their adult beverage decision-making process at sit-down restaurants

Factors in what-to-drink decision include food ordered, cuisine type, dining party makeup, menu organization and more

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through extensive consumer online bulletin boards, drink-alongs and quantitative surveys, Technomic tapped into the drinker path to purchase, from pre-visit to second drink order to post-visit, with its latest The Drinker’s Path to Purchase Multi Client Study. While consumers are likely to order a preplanned drink, opportunity does exist to influence this decision, with factors such as server and bartender recommendations, promotions and price strongly influencing this process."Ensuring a great drink experience is so important to the health of the operator's business and also adult beverage brand growth," says Donna Hood Crecca, senior principal at Technomic. "We find high probability that consumers satisfied with their drink will return to the establishment—often to enjoy that drink again—and will also seek out the brand or drink at retail to enjoy at home. This really confirms the importance of the on-premise drink experience to driving the business overall.”Some other key findings from this report include:- Two-thirds (65%) of consumers order an alcohol beverage away from home at least once a week- Most consumers don’t lock in a drink choice until they are at their restaurant of choice, allowing for many points of influence at this stage- Once at a location, menu organization and descriptions are most influential in the drink selection journey- Opportunity exists to influence drink choice, particularly with daily specials and limited-time offers- A positive on-premise drink experience will lead to higher likelihood of recommendations and repeat visitsDiscover the factors most important to consumers when choosing adult beverages at full-service restaurants and track their path to purchase, with Technomic’s The Drinker’s Path to Purchase Multi Client Study. This in-depth study takes a look at what drinkers do before, during and after an adult beverage visit, allowing manufacturers and operators to find the best ways to connect with customers and boost on-premise sales.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

