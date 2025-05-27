Maryland State Police Aviation Command Rescues Injured Kayaker in Garrett County, Injured Hiker in Frederick County Over Memorial Day Weekend

May 27, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Over Memorial Day weekend, Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) performed two aerial hoist rescues to transport an injured hiker in Frederick County and an injured kayaker in Garrett County.

On May 25 at approximately 5 p.m., emergency personnel from Frederick County responded to Wolf Rock at Catoctin State Park to rescue and transport an injured hiker who fell from a rock face. Due to the victim’s remote location, extended extrication time, and the nature of the victim’s injuries, MSPAC was requested to perform an aerial hoist rescue. Trooper 3 in Frederick County was supporting another mission, so Trooper 2, the MSP helicopter based at Joint Base Andrews, was dispatched to the area.

Frederick County Fire Rescue maintained patient care during ground operations, and assisted with packaging of the patient. A Trooper/Rescue Technician was lowered onto the cliff, where the victim was prepared for aerial extraction via a patient extrication platform. Trooper 2 hovered over Wolf Rock and successfully hoisted the victim, who was then transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for further assessment and treatment.

The following day, May 26, at approximately 3:53 p.m., rescue personnel from Garrett County were dispatched to a remote location on the Youghiogheny River for an injured kayaker. Due to the remote terrain and prolonged extraction time by ground, MSPAC was requested to hoist the victim to safety. Trooper 5, the MSP helicopter based in Cumberland, was dispatched to the area.

Once on scene, Trooper 5 located the injured kayaker on the river bank and determined hoisting the victim was necessary due to the remote area and extended arrival time by first responders. A Trooper/Flight Paramedic was deployed down to the river bank, where the victim was assessed and prepared for an aerial extraction via an (ARS) Aerial Rescue Vest accompanied by the trooper.

Trooper 5 pilots maneuvered the helicopter over the river and hoisted the kayaker, who was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for further treatment.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of ten AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov