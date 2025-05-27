FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 23, 2025

President Trump Approves Governor Kehoe's Requests for Major Disaster Declaration to Assist Missourians Impacted by March 14-15 and March 30-April 8 Severe Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved two of Missouri's requests for a major disaster declaration in response to the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that impacted the state from March 14-15 and March 30-April 8. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

