FEMA to Participate in Joint Assessments of Damage to Public Infrastructure and Debris Removal Costs for St. Louis City and St. Louis and Scott Counties
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 23, 2025
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has agreed to participate in joint assessments of damage to public buildings and infrastructure as well as the cost of debris removal in St. Louis City and St. Louis and Scott counties as a result of the May 16 severe storms and tornadoes. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov
