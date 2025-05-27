FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 24, 2025

Governor Kehoe Announces Activation of the Missouri National Guard to Support Tornado Recovery Operations in St. Louis

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that the Missouri National Guard will activate and deploy up to 41 engineering personnel to the affected area of St. Louis to support the key mission of debris removal and sorting to support tornado recovery operations.

Members of the 35th Engineer Brigade are preparing to execute missions next week in support of the City’s recovery timeline. Service members are scheduled to be on site starting on Wednesday, May 28. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov