FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 11, 2025

Governor Kehoe Signs Public Safety Recruitment and Retention Act into Law

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe signed Senate Bill (SB) 71, containing the Public Safety Recruitment and Retention Act that delivers support for first responders and their families through education incentives. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here

 

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov