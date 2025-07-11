FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2025 Governor Kehoe Signs Public Safety Recruitment and Retention Act into Law Today, Governor Mike Kehoe signed Senate Bill (SB) 71, containing the Public Safety Recruitment and Retention Act that delivers support for first responders and their families through education incentives. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here. For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov

