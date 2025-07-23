FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2025

President Trump Approves Governor Kehoe’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration in Response to Memorial Weekend Severe Storms Dade, Douglas, Ozark, Vernon, and Webster counties have been approved for FEMA Public Assistance

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved Missouri's request for a major disaster declaration for five southwest Missouri counties in response to the severe storms, straight-line winds, hail, heavy rains, and flooding that occurred throughout Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26. This is Missouri’s fifth major disaster declaration since March. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov