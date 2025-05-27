Summer hours for Black's Creek Shooting Range begin June 1

Starting June 1, Blacks Creek Shooting Range hours and check-in procedures will change for summer operations. Beginning Sunday, June 1, main range hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. The 500M range will be open Fridays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shooters will not be able to check in after 5 p.m.

Patrons will need to check in at the training center instead of the range office. The range office is simply too small to accommodate the record number of shooters we see at BCR every year, and while we regret the inconvenience it can cause some, this process should reduce wait times and long lines at the range office. Signs and cones will be out to direct traffic flow. Please pay attention and be patient.

As always, BCR does not allow armor-piercing, steel core, incendiary, or tracer ammunition. If you have any questions, feel free to call the range at 208-342-9614.