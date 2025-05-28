Atlanta Autism Center Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Atlanta Autism Center Erick M. Dubuque, PhD, LBA, BCBA-D Director ACQ

ACQ accreditation is more than a credential—it is a commitment to our clients and the broader community that we will uphold the highest standards of quality and excellence.” — Ariana Boutain, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Atlanta Autism Center

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Atlanta Autism Center for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Georgia.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide “ACQ accreditation is more than a credential—it is a commitment to our clients and the broader community that we will uphold the highest standards of quality and excellence across all aspects of our organization,” said Ariana Boutain, Ph.D., BCBA-D, chief clinical officer of Atlanta Autism Center. “It affirms our dedication to continuous learning, improvement, and adaptability to meet the evolving needs of those we serve.”Atlanta Autism Center provides center-based, early diagnostic, and multidisciplinary therapy services for children with autism age six and younger. It believes learning should be fun, which is why it takes a naturalistic, play-based approach to assessment and treatment. Above all, Atlanta Autism Center is dedicated to delivering compassionate, family-centered, and assent-based care for every child and family.“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Atlanta Autism Center underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.

