AlmaLinux OS 10 Available Now

AlmaLinux

Brings further usability without compromising compatibility

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10. Code named “Purple Lion,” it’s now available to download via the 400+ device mirror system, including pre-built ISOs, at: https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html “We’re pleased to announce the release of AlmaLinux OS 10, as it brings notable improvements across multiple components, including development, security and performance,” said Andrew Lukoshko, lead architect at AlmaLinux. “AlmaLinux OS 10 arms developers with many of the latest tools they seek as well as updated control systems, servers and databases that boost performance and increase scalability. All of this results in a release that really supports our community through a series of improvements aimed at several specific sections of our userbase.”AlmaLinux OS 10 offers:- Security Enhancements: Introduces post-quantum cryptography support and updates to SELinux and OpenSSH. A new sudo system role simplifies configuration management across multiple systems, while new tools like Sequoia PGP expand encryption options.- Enabling Frame Pointers: AlmaLinux OS 10, we have enabled frame pointers to allow for system-wide real-time tracing and profiling for optimizing the performance of any workload running on AlmaLinux.- Extended x86-64-v2 Life: By default, AlmaLinux OS 10 will follow Red Hat’s decision to ship x86-64-v3 optimized binaries. AlmaLinux OS 10 will also provide additional x86-64-v2 architecture ONLY for older hardware that doesn’t support modern CPU featuresets.- Secure Boot for ARM: Trusted boot has long been required for bare metal devices, and is also becoming more popular in virtualized environments. AlmaLinux OS 10 supports Secure Boot for Intel/AMD and ARM platforms.- SPICE Support: Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE) has been unsupported since RHEL 9.0. Following numerous requests, AlmaLinux OS 10 adds support back in, so SPICE support is now fully re-enabled for server and client applications.“AlmaLinux OS 10 is the perfect marriage of meeting our community’s needs with ensuring Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatibility,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “The core members involved in building AlmaLinux OS have proven they are more than capable of maintaining compatibility while extending usability, and expanding the umbrella of what AlmaLinux OS can cover.”The full release notes for AlmaLinux OS 10 are available at:AlmaLinux OS 10 is available to download now at:Report bugs:AlmaLinux Wiki:AlmaLinux Chat:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

