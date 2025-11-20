AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Release of AlmaLinux 9.7

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced general availability of AlmaLinux 9.7, codenamed “Moss Jungle Cat.”The release brings performance enhancements, updated development tools, strengthened security, and expanded container and virtualization support across all supported architectures: Intel/AMD (x86_64), ARM64 (aarch64), IBM PowerPC (ppc64le), and IBM Z (s390x).AlmaLinux 9.7 offers:- Updated Developer Toolchains: New compiler toolsets and updated module streams.- Performance & Security Improvements: Enhanced debugging and networking tools, updated SELinux policies, OpenSSL with post-quantum cryptography support, and newer versions of SSSD and Keylime.- Container & Virtualization Support: Latest versions of Podman and Buildah, plus LXC/LXD, Vagrant, and cloud-ready images for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, OpenNebula, and more.- Live Media Options: GNOME, GNOME-mini, KDE, XFCE, MATE, and other popular desktop environments available for testing and deployment.“We’re pleased to issue this latest release that brings a powerful mix of performance improvements, enhanced developer tools, as well as added support and security,” said Andrew Lukoshko, Lead Architect at the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “I am so proud of our team as we continue to hit our goal: ready and tested by Friday, and released Monday after RHEL is updated.”The full release notes for AlmaLinux OS 9.7 are available at:AlmaLinux OS 9.7 is available to download now at:Report bugs:AlmaLinux Wiki:AlmaLinux Chat:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.