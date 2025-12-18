AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Continued Platinum-Level Sponsorship from CloudLinux and TuxCare

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that CloudLinux and its sister company TuxCare have renewed their platinum-level sponsorship, continuing in their efforts to offer key support for ongoing advancements within the community.“On behalf of the board, I want to express our sincere appreciation to both CloudLinux and TuxCare for once again standing with us as platinum-level sponsors,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “This continued support has been instrumental in accelerating AlmaLinux’s momentum – helping us expand our capabilities, further strengthen our community, and uphold the reliability that users around the world depend on. The support reinforces the long-term health of community-led enterprise Linux, and we’re grateful to move forward together with a sponsor that vehemently supports our vision for an open, stable future.”“CloudLinux and TuxCare are extremely proud to continue supporting a truly community-driven foundation,” said Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux and TuxCare. “At a time when open source projects controlled by a single entity can change course overnight, neutral governance and community-centered ownership are essential. That belief is at the heart of our renewed commitment to the non-profit AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which we see as providing strong stewardship for open source innovation.”For more information on becoming a sponsor member, mirror sponsor member, or contributing member, visit https://almalinux.org/members About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com About CloudLinuxCloudLinux is on a mission to make Linux secure, stable, and profitable. They company has spent more than 500 combined years working on Linux, and are changing how hosting companies and data centers use this technology by bringing it to millions of their customers. With more than 500,000 product installations and 4,000 customers, including Liquid Web, 1&1, and Dell, CloudLinux combines in-depth technical knowledge of hosting, kernel development, and open source with unique client care expertise. Visit www.cloudlinux.com About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org

