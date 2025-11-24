AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces AlmaLinux 10.1 with Btrfs and RHEL Compatibility

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced general availability of AlmaLinux 10.1, codenamed “Heliotrope Lion,” for all supported architectures: Intel/AMD (x86_64), Intel/AMD (x86_64_v2), ARM64 (aarch64), IBM PowerPC (ppc64le), and IBM Z (s390x). AlmaLinux 10.1 continues to provide 100% compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), ensuring that all users can confidently run workloads without disruption.The release introduces full support for the Btrfs filesystem , enabling users to install AlmaLinux OS directly on Btrfs from the start with kernel and userspace fully enabled. Broader support across the AlmaLinux software collection for Btrfs features is planned for future updates.In addition to Btrfs support, AlmaLinux OS 10.1 includes numerous other improvements to serve its community, including extending hardware support both by adding drivers and by adding a secondary version of AlmaLinux OS and EPEL to support of x86_64_v2 processors.It also includes re-enabled SPICE support and re-enabled frame pointers by default. KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and enabling the CRB repository by default for new AlmaLinux OS installations are two more ways the user experience is improved for AlmaLinux OS users.AlmaLinux 10.1 also delivers performance improvements, updated developer toolsets, and the latest versions of GCC, LLVM and Rust. Debugging and networking utilities have been updated for smoother, more efficient performance, while container and virtualization support has been enhanced with Podman, Buildah, Libvirt and QEMU-KVM. Security is also strengthened through updated SELinux policies, OpenSSL and SSSD, helping ensure systems remain stable and reliable.“This release is the latest example of just how important community contributions are for an organization like ours,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “The AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo) shines through as one of the top driving forces for ensuring that our community has a voice.”The full release notes for AlmaLinux OS 10.1 are available at:AlmaLinux OS 10.1 is available to download now at:Report bugs:AlmaLinux Wiki:AlmaLinux Chat:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

