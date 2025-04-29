Bentley’s Pet Stuff Habersham in Savannah Celebrates Exciting Re-Grand Opening After Storm Recovery

Bentley's Pet Stuff, Habersham

Beloved local pet store reopens with a fresh look, expert grooming, nutrition-certified staff, and a weekend full of grand reopening celebrations.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After over a year of closure due to devastating torrential storms and flooding, Bentley’s Pet Stuff is thrilled to announce its grand reopening celebration at 4501 Habersham St, Savannah, GA from May 2 – 4, 2025.This locally focused pet destination, now part of the EarthWise Pet Family of Brands, has worked tirelessly to restore and improve the store for the Savannah community. The extensive investment in renovations has refreshed both the retail and grooming spaces, allowing Bentley’s Pet Stuff to return stronger and better than ever.“We’re so excited to welcome our pet-loving neighbors back into our store,” said the Bentley’s Pet Stuff Savannah team. “Our community’s support means everything, and we can't wait to once again be your trusted resource for pet nutrition, expert grooming, and the best products for your furry family members.”Focused on Health, Wellness, and ExpertiseAs part of the EarthWise Pet family, Bentley’s Pet Stuff is proud to be Nutrition Certified, offering pet parents trusted advice on healthy diets, natural foods, and wellness solutions. Staff undergo rigorous nutrition training to ensure pets get the care and recommendations they deserve.In addition to retail, the store boasts expert professional groomers dedicated to gentle, personalized grooming experiences. Whether it’s a basic bath, a breed-specific cut, or specialty spa services, pets will be pampered with the utmost care.Re-Grand Opening Celebration DetailsTo celebrate, Bentley’s Pet Stuff is hosting a special three-day event filled with exciting savings, exclusive services, and special treats for pet parents and their furry companions. Shoppers can enjoy $5 off any $25 purchase by using code LOCAL5, or $10 off any $50 purchase with code LOCAL10. During the event, nail trims will be offered for just $10 each day from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, May 2 through May 4. The first 20 customers to visit each day will also receive a free goodie bag, filled with surprise gifts.Pet parents trying our grooming services for the first time can save $10 off their first full-service grooming appointment by mentioning code BATH10. Plus, all full-service grooming clients will receive a free teeth brushing when they mention promotion code FREEBRUSH. Self-wash customers can also enjoy $5 off their service by using code WASH5. All promotions are available for a limited time and expire on June 30, 2025. Enrollment in our loyalty program is required to redeem some discounts.Join Us!Bentley’s Pet Stuff invites all Savannah-area pet parents to stop by, celebrate, and experience the refreshed space. From premium nutrition to pampering grooming services, the team is ready to help your pets live their happiest, healthiest lives.Visit: 4501 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405 - Call: (912) 691-8788Let’s rebuild and thrive together—see you at Bentley’s!

