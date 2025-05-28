L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL Receives Prestigious Bravo Impact Award

Brian and Linda Kaminski - Co-Founders of L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL receiving the Bravo Impact Award

L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL Receives Bravo Impact Award from Direct Selling News. Recognition Highlights 26 Years of Integrity-Driven Innovation and Growth

We define impact by applying integrity and excellence in the way we serve our Consultants and customers.” — Brian Kaminski

MUKWONAGO, WI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Selling News honored L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL with its prestigious Bravo Impact Award, a distinction that celebrates companies demonstrating consistent, values-driven growth, innovation, and operational excellence.The Bravo Impact Award highlights our unwavering commitment to doing business the right way. It recognizes and exemplifies the integrity we have upheld in direct selling—where customer satisfaction and Consultant well-being are not just aspirational values, but foundational pillars of our business. “We define impact by applying integrity and excellence in the way we serve our Consultants and customers,” said Brian Kaminski, Co-Founder of L’BRI. With over two decades of purpose-driven growth, L’BRI continues to champion transparency, community, and authentic beauty, proving that impact and integrity are inseparable.A Purpose-Driven Beginning: L’BRI was founded with a clear mission: to create something better. That mission took root over 26 years ago when Co-Founder Linda Kaminski discovered the harsh reality behind many skincare products—formulated with parabens, mineral oils, and synthetic additives that were being applied daily to the skin, the body’s largest and most absorbent organ. That discovery ignited a vision for aloe-first, safe, and effective skin care powered by Aloe Vera Barbadensis Miller, paired with a business model designed to empower women.Built on Integrity. Grounded in the USA.Since its inception, L’BRI has proudly formulated and produced all Skin Care, Body Care, Hair Care, and Wellness products in the USA, remaining committed to quality, safety, and integrity—not trends. While the vast majority of products are made in the U.S., a select few makeup items are developed to our strict standards with trusted long-term global partners.

