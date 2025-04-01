L’BRI Broadens Its Reach with Launch of L’BRI en Español

L’BRI launches a fully Spanish-language shopping experience, expanding access to its Aloe-based beauty solutions for Spanish-speaking customers across the U.S.

We don't just put Aloe First; we put PEOPLE FIRST.” — Brian & Linda Kaminski

MUKWONAGO, WI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL proudly announces a significant milestone in its mission and Aloe-First philosophy to make a real difference to skin, hair, body, and overall wellness. Spanish-preferred customers can now experience the full L’BRI shopping experience in Spanish — both through the online shopping cart and the interactive, shoppable catalog.This thoughtful expansion acknowledges the beauty, strength, and growing influence of the Spanish-speaking community. L’BRI’s continued commitment to inclusion is grounded in its belief that wellness and self-care should never be limited by language. The launch of L’BRI en Español is more than a translation—it’s an invitation to experience the transformative power of nature through products guided by L’BRI’s Aloe-First philosophy.Aloe vera has long been recognized for its remarkable ability to help soothe, protect, and restore—qualities that lie at the heart of L’BRI’s skin, hair, and body care innovations. Every product reflects the brand’s dedication to natural beauty, rooted in science and tradition. From cellular regeneration to antioxidant protection, Aloe vera offers Believably REAL Results that speak across languages and cultures.“Our promise has always been simple: Put Aloe first. But, more importantly, we put people first,” says co-founders Linda & Brian Kaminski, reflecting on the brand’s values of service, integrity, and love. “We’re honored to extend this promise to even more communities with the launch of L’BRI en Español.”As L’BRI celebrates this exciting chapter, the company invites customers, Consultants, and friends to share this news and help introduce L’BRI to the millions of Spanish-speaking families across the country. Because natural beauty, like language, has the power to connect and uplift.Founded on the healing power of Aloe vera, L’BRI offers safe, effective alternatives to traditional skincare and wellness products. With a focus on education, empowerment, and accessibility, L’BRI is redefining what it means to care—naturally.For more information about L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL and its Believably REAL brand, visit their website at www.lbri.com

