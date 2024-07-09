L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL Celebrates 20 Years of A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau
L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL is celebrating its 20-year milestone of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, maintaining an A+ rating throughout this period.
Our promise is to put people first, people over profit, and we can't think of a better organization to partner with to deliver on this promise.”MUKWONAGO, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For two decades, L’BRI has remained dedicated to putting people first—prioritizing people over profit. A partnership with BBB, an organization committed to advancing business trust, perfectly aligns with L’BRI’s core values. BBB believes that businesses embracing trust as a fundamental principle will experience growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line. L’BRI’s adherence to these principles has resulted in consistent year-over-year growth, driven by a commitment to ethics and integrity in alignment with the mission of BBB.”
"Our promise is to put people first, people over profit, and we can't think of a better organization to partner with to deliver on this promise," said Brian Kaminski, Co-Founder at L’BRI PURE n’ Natural. "The BBB’s endorsement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to these values."
The BBB Accreditation has been a top priority for L’BRI for the past 20 years, reflecting our commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, customer service, integrity, and transparency. As L’BRI looks to the future, this accreditation will remain a key focus, ensuring that the company meets and exceeds these high standards.
As L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL celebrates this significant milestone, the company expresses gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, Independent Consultants, and supportive community in Wisconsin and throughout the US. This achievement reinforces L’BRI’s dedication to maintaining trust and integrity as pillars of the company's mission and business practices.
For more information about L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL and its products, please visit lbri.com or contact:
Name: Victoria Vilbrandt-Gomez
Title: Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations & Media
Email: victoria@lbri.com
About L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL:
L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL is a leading provider of high-quality, aloe-first skincare and beauty products. Founded on the principles of integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, L’BRI is committed to delivering exceptional products that enhance the well-being and beauty of its customers.
VICTORIA VILBRANDT
LBRI.COM
+1 508-813-6966
email us here