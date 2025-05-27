LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN UNVEILS TRANSFORMED RUDISILL BLVD LOCATION

Celebrates grand re-opening with new look and exclusive deals

Celebrates grand re-opening with new look and exclusive deals

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, homestyle fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is thrilled to welcome the community back to its newly redesigned restaurant at 220 E. Rudisill Blvd. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Guests are invited to join the grand re-opening celebration from May 28 through June 8, with exclusive deals and double rewards for loyalty members.From the ground up, the restaurant has been transformed with a bold new look, refreshed layout, and updated branding that reflects Lee’s commitment to great food and a great experience. The reimagined space features new furniture and state-of-the-art digital interior and exterior menu boards, all designed to create a more modern and inviting environment. While the design is new, the flavor guests have always loved remains the same.“We’ve proudly served the Fort Wayne community for years, and this re-opening marks a new chapter,” said Ryan Weaver , CEO of Lee's Famous RecipeChicken. “The only thing that remains unchanged is our commitment to quality and flavor. Everything else is new, and we’re excited for our guests to experience it.”Guests can enjoy special grand re-opening offers throughout the celebration, including:$5 OFF Any Family Meal: Including favorites like the 12-Piece Family Meal or the 8-Piece Strip Meal$7.99 3pc Breast Strip Combo: Featuring three juicy breast strips, one side, and a drinkDouble Points for Rewards Members: Loyalty members will earn twice the points on all purchases during the eventThe celebration will also feature appearances from local radio partners, including WOWO Radio on May 30 and 989 The Bear FM on May 31, both from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.This Fort Wayne remodel is part of Lee’s broader brand refresh, which includes updated restaurant designs, a fresh visual identity, and newly added digital menu boards – all part of an ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience across every location.Guests can explore the menu or place an order by visiting LeesFamousRecipe.com or downloading the Lee’s App from the App Store or Google Play.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

