ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting May 22
Watch the full recap of the May 22, 2025 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Idaho Falls.
Topics covered include: Non-resident tag draw framework and tag issuance, 2026 Shooting Range Grant Funding recommendations, draft Mountain Goat Management Plan, and more.
