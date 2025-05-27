COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CHAMPIONS FUTURE AGRICULTURE LEADERS THROUGH TEXAS FFA AUCTIONEERING CAMP 

The camp will support hands-on auctioneering training for Texas FFA students

AUSTIN - Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced his support and endorsement of the first-in-Texas Future Farmers of America (FFA) Auctioneering Camp. FFA’s Youth Auctioneering Camp supports Texas agriculture by promoting a career path essential to livestock, land, and equipment markets while building real-world skills in communication and leadership. This program closely aligns with the goals of Texas FFA and follows a successful and popular model used in other states.

“Auctioneering plays a critical role in the agricultural industry, and I’m proud to support the inaugural FFA Auctioneering Camp in Texas,” said Commissioner Miller. “With a strong collaboration between FFA, the Texas Auctioneers Association, and the National Auction Association, this program gives students real-world skills in communication, entrepreneurship, and leadership.”

The auctioneering camp is dedicated to building a future generation of agriculture producers by shining a light on a rewarding career path in livestock, land, and equipment markets. The program builds valuable real-world skills such as communication, leadership, and entrepreneurship within and outside the agriculture sector. This initiative opens doors for students who may not have traditional agricultural backgrounds and builds strong partnerships with respected organizations like the Texas Auctioneers Association.

"As a proud Texan, former FFA member, and Vice President of the National Auction Association, I’m especially excited to see the launch of the FFA Auctioneering Camp right here in Texas and to support the broader vision of establishing auctioneering as an official State Career Development Event," added Morgan Hopson, Vice President of the National Auction Association. "This program is more than a contest, and it’s a transformational experience that connects classroom learning, SAE projects, and hands-on application in a way that truly fulfills the three-circle model of agricultural education. It allows students from all backgrounds to explore the auction industry while gaining real-world public speaking, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills. I believe this initiative will not only strengthen Texas FFA, but it will shape the future of the auction profession."

“One of my key priorities is youth development and workforce readiness,” stated Miller. “This camp will support and promote young agriculture leaders and is exactly the kind of opportunity we should be creating. I look forward to seeing it grow.”

The event will be held in Fort Worth on June 12, 2025. For more information, please view the flyer below.