G-Nouva Clinic Redefines Care with Innovative Intimate Wellness, Hormonal Health & Anti-Aging Solutions

The team at G-Nouva - dedicated to providing cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness services.”

I believe in treating the whole woman—restoring confidence, vitality, and well-being at every stage of life” — Dr. Carlos M. Verdeza

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-Nouva , South Florida’s premier destination for comprehensive women’s wellness , is proud to offer an unparalleled fusion of medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate care. Spearheaded by the highly regarded Dr. Carlos M. Verdeza, G-Nouva is more than just a clinic—it’s a sanctuary for women seeking to reclaim their health, vitality, and confidence at every life stage.Whole- Woman Care , ModernizedAt G-Nouva, the focus is on individualized, integrative treatment plans that cater to women’s most personal health concerns. From annual gynecological exams to advanced surgical procedures and hormone optimization, the clinic offers an expansive suite of services in a warm, supportive setting.Hormone OptimizationPersonalized bioidentical hormone therapy designed to restore hormonal balance, improve energy levels, enhance libido, regulate mood, and support long-term wellness.Menopause ManagementComprehensive evaluation and treatment of menopause symptoms—including hot flashes, insomnia, vaginal dryness, and mood changes—using a holistic and medical approach.General GynecologyRoutine care includes pelvic exams, pap smears, contraception counseling, STD screenings, and management of menstrual disorders and reproductive health.Gynecological SurgeryExpert surgical care for conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, and pelvic pain using minimally invasive and traditional techniques.In-Office Gynecological ProceduresConvenient, minimally invasive procedures performed in-office to treat common concerns like abnormal bleeding, cervical dysplasia, and uterine polyps.Advanced Intimate Wellness ServicesDr. Verdeza and the G-Nouva team specialize in sensitive, often-overlooked areas of women’s health, offering transformative procedures designed to enhance function, comfort, and self-confidence.FEMILIFT – A non-surgical laser treatment to rejuvenate vaginal tissue, improving dryness, laxity, and mild urinary incontinence.Labiaplasty – Surgical reshaping of the labia minora or majora for comfort, function, or aesthetic concerns.Fat Transfer to Labia Majora – Natural volume enhancement using a woman’s own fat for a more youthful, plump appearance.Mons Pubis Reduction – Aesthetic refinement of the mons area to reduce bulk and enhance contour.Perineoplasty – Reconstruction of the perineal area often damaged during childbirth, restoring tone and appearance.Vaginoplasty – Tightening of the vaginal canal to improve muscle tone, sensation, and intimate function.Pelvic Floor Therapy – Treatment for urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, and post-childbirth recovery through targeted physical therapy.PRP for Intimate Wellness – Platelet-rich plasma injections to enhance sensitivity, tissue health, and sexual satisfaction.Anti-Aging & Skin RejuvenationG-Nouva empowers women to feel confident from the inside out with aesthetic services that harness the body’s own healing potential.PRP Treatment (Platelet-Rich Plasma) – Natural skin regeneration using growth factors from your own blood to improve texture, firmness, and glow.Laser Skin Resurfacing – A powerful solution for fine lines, sun damage, and scarring, promoting smooth, radiant skin with minimal downtime.Meet Dr. Carlos M. Verdeza – The Visionary Behind G-NouvaDr. Carlos M. Verdeza, founder and medical director of G-Nouva, is a board-certified physician with extensive expertise in gynecology, cosmetic procedures, and anti-aging medicine. He earned his medical degree from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana in Medellín, Colombia, and completed his OB/GYN residency at Albany Medical Center in New York. He is also certified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG).Dedicated to staying at the forefront of women’s health, Dr. Verdeza completed advanced training in Cosmetic Gynecology and Liposuction at the Pelosi Institute (ISCGYN) and is board-certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Metabolic Medicine (A4M). He also holds certifications from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM) and is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS).At G-Nouva, Dr. Verdeza combines surgical precision with a holistic, personalized approach—offering the latest treatments in gynecology, intimate wellness, anti-aging, and aesthetic medicine in a modern, private setting.“I believe in treating the whole woman—restoring confidence, vitality, and well-being at every stage of life,” says Dr. Verdeza.Specialty recognitions are from private organizations not affiliated with the Florida Board of Medicine.Experience the G-Nouva DifferenceAt G-Nouva, we believe that women’s healthcare should be personal, empowering, and transformative—not rushed or transactional. From the moment you step into our boutique-style clinic, you’re treated as a whole person, not just a patient.Our serene, spa-like environment is designed to put you at ease, allowing for open, unhurried conversations with a medical team that truly listens. Every aspect of your care is custom-tailored to your goals, whether you're seeking relief from hormonal symptoms, interested in intimate wellness procedures, or looking to enhance your natural beauty with aesthetic treatments.Unlike traditional clinics, G-Nouva offers a comprehensive, integrative approach—merging advanced medical technology with functional and regenerative medicine. From cutting-edge procedures like FEMILIFT and PRP rejuvenation to in-depth hormone optimization and pelvic floor therapy, every service is backed by science and delivered with compassion.We prioritize education, comfort, and discretion, ensuring you’re informed and supported at every step of your wellness journey. At G-Nouva, your time matters, your concerns are valid, and your care plan is uniquely yours.Ready to take the next step in your wellness journey?To schedule a private consultation or explore our full list of services, visit www.gnouva.com or call us at (786) 453-2785.

