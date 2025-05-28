Hazel Ortega Headlines Transformative Event in Veracruz with 'The Mastery of Miracles' Conference

Hazel delivered her signature keynote, “La Maestría de los Milagros”, based on her bestselling book From Bounced Checks to Private Jets, sharing her powerful journey from adversity in East Los Angeles to becoming a global voice for reinvention and purpose. Hazel’s participation in “Voces que Transforman” and her engagement with the community of Boca del Río underscore her commitment to fostering positive change and her growing influence as a bilingual and binational influencer. In recognition of her impactful work, Hazel received an official acknowledgment from Mayor Juan Manuel de Unánue, highlighting her contributions to the community and her role in promoting empowerment and second chances. Hazel Ortega was interviewed by Gerson Berdón, the leading news anchor in Veracruz, on the iconic radio station La Más Latina 96.5 FM. This event was made possible with the full support of the DIF Boca del Río and the municipal government, with the participation of local institutions and community leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized psychologist, author, and motivational speaker Hazel Ortega made a powerful impact in Veracruz, Mexico, during one of the most anticipated events of the year. Held at the emblematic Teatro Fernando Gutiérrez Barrios, the event gathered educators, leaders, social organizations, and members of the public for a transformative experience centered on personal growth, second chances, and resilience.Hazel Ortega was invited as one of the keynote speakers in the impactful event “Voces Que Transforman,” where she was recognized for having one of the most remarkable and transformative life stories. Her presence was celebrated for its ability to deeply move audiences and inspire meaningful personal change across diverse sectors of society.During the event, Hazel presented her signature conference, “La Maestría de los Milagros”, based on her bestselling book From Bounced Checks to Private Jets. Her compelling life story and message of overcoming adversity resonated deeply with attendees, leading to a standing ovation and emotional responses from the audience.Her message—rooted in empowerment, emotional healing, and mindset transformation—was met with standing ovations and emotional responses from the audience. This event was created by TWPr and was made possible with the full support of the DIF Boca del Río and the municipal government, with the participation of local institutions and community leaders. In recognition of her work and the positive impact of her message on the citizens of Boca del Río, Hazel Ortega was honored by Mayor Juan Manuel de Unánue, who personally presented her with an official acknowledgment at the Presidential Office.Hazel’s presence in Veracruz marked a highlight in her Latin American speaking tour and further solidified her role as one of the most influential bilingual voices of transformation. Her ability to connect with communities across the Americas continues to inspire new generations to believe in the possibility of rewriting their stories—turning setbacks into triumphs and scarcity into abundance. The event at Teatro Fernando Gutiérrez Barrios will be remembered not only for its scale and turnout, but for the deep emotional impact it left on attendees. Hazel Ortega’s visit to Veracruz stands as a powerful testament to the change that is possible when purpose, community, and courage converge.

VOCES QUE TRANSFORMAN Hazel Ortega Interviewed at LaMasfamosa.FM96.5

