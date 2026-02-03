Cavelo Launches 'Flash' to Help MSPs and MSSPs Drive New Business Growth

Cavelo Inc. James Mignacca - CEO at Cavelo Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo

New Prospecting Offering Gives Service Providers an Instant, Turnkey Way to Deliver Impactful and Actionable Risk Insights

Cavelo Flash is a business accelerator. For service providers operating under tool fragmentation and alert fatigue, Flash offers a fast lane to demonstrate value and build trust.” — James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavelo , a leader in data security posture management (DSPM) for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced Cavelo Flash , a new prospecting tool designed to help MSPs and MSSPs accelerate business growth through fast, agentless risk posture assessments.“Cavelo Flash is not just a scan — it's a business accelerator," said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. "For service providers operating under tool fragmentation and alert fatigue, Flash offers a fast lane to demonstrate value and build trust. Unlike legacy risk assessment processes, Cavelo Flash lets you deliver maximum value without a heavy lift.”Traditionally, MSPs and MSSPs have relied on a patchwork of technologies and third-party services — from penetration tests to vulnerability scans and risk scorecards — to establish risk baselines when engaging new customers. The process is often fragmented, resource-heavy, and slow, leaving results outdated almost as soon as they’re delivered. Smaller providers in particular struggle to compete in this space due to high costs and operational complexity.Cavelo is redefining risk posture assessments as a business driver by modernizing, streamlining and unifying the process. By combining modern DSPM capabilities into a lightweight and near real-time tool, Cavelo makes it faster, easier, and more cost-effective for service providers to assess and communicate insights and tangible recommendations. Through speed to value, Flash becomes a strategic business lever, not just a point tool or service.Cavelo Flash gives emerging MSPs a simple, low-friction way to enter the cybersecurity risk space. As customers demand faster, measurable insights, Flash delivers a prospecting tool that helps providers demonstrate value, win and retain business, and create a clear path to full DSPM capabilities with the full Cavelo 360 platform."By leveraging Cavelo Flash as a prospecting tool, we’re able to identify vulnerabilities that directly affect a client’s cybersecurity posture,” said Wayne Hunter, CEO at Avtek Solutions Inc. “Cavelo Flash gives us the insight we need to properly scope new prospects and tailor the right solution from the start. That clarity translates into immediate impact, and that’s something our clients notice right away. It’s helped us boost customer satisfaction and build trust from day one."Key capabilities (available in Cavelo Flash) include:• Vulnerability Management — Identify and prioritize weaknesses before attackers can exploit them.• Data Discovery and Classification — Automatically locate and categorize sensitive data in high-risk for complete visibility and control.• Configuration Management — Detect and correct misconfigurations to strengthen compliance and reduce the overall attack surface.“Our channel partners have told us they need a frictionless way to generate meaningful risk insights, something to get them into customer conversations quickly, without long deployment time or heavy integration," said Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo. "Cavelo Flash is built to answer that need. It gives MSPs a ready-to-go solution to generate business, while preserving the path to full and continuous DSPM management via Cavelo 360.”Cavelo Flash is available now. Service providers interested in driving pipeline and offering differentiated risk services can learn more and take a self-guided tour by visiting: https://cavelo.navattic.com/flashtour About CaveloCavelo helps MSPs and MSSPs deliver data security posture management (DSPM) services to their customers. Its agent-based platform provides complete visibility of sensitive data, continuous risk assessment and actionable insights that enable MSPs to strengthen security postures, meet compliance mandates, and drive new revenue streams. Built for channel scalability, Cavelo empowers partners to deliver value-added services that address today’s most pressing security challenges. Learn more at www.cavelo.com

