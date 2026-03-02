Cavelo Sponsors Newly Launched MSP Well to Support the Mental Health and Wellbeing of IT and Cybersecurity Professionals

Cavelo Inc. James Mignacca - CEO at Cavelo Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo

Founded by Industry Veterans, MSP Well Creates Space for Honest Conversations, Peer Support, and Sustainable Success

MSP Well was born from the recognition that we need to better support the people who support all of us every day by keeping businesses secure.” — James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavelo , a leader in data security posture management (DSPM) for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced its sponsorship of MSP Well , a newly launched and new community-driven initiative dedicated to supporting the mental health, resilience, and overall wellbeing of IT and cybersecurity professionals working in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) industry and ecosystem.Built by industry operators who understand the pressures firsthand, MSP Well was created in response to a growing and often unspoken challenge across the channel: burnout, isolation, stress, and the constant weight of being “always on.” The initiative is generously supported by MSPs, MSSPs, vendors, media and channel partners through board participation, content contribution and initiative sponsorship.“After decades of working in the MSP space, I’ve seen firsthand the camaraderie that exists between IT and security professionals," said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. "This industry shows up for each other during breaches, outages, and crises, but we don’t always show up for ourselves. Which is why I felt compelled to create a community. MSP Well was born from the recognition that we need to better support the people who support all of us every day by keeping businesses secure. As a member of the cybersecurity channel community Cavelo is proud to sponsor MSP Well programming and initiatives.”IT and cybersecurity professionals operate in high-stakes environments managing client expectations, navigating cyber threats, responding to incidents at all hours, and balancing operational demands with business growth. Yet conversations around mental health and emotional resilience remain limited. Founded and operated by experienced industry leaders, MSP Well is designed to provide a safe, supportive environment where IT and cybersecurity professionals can:• Connect with peers who understand their unique pressures• Access curated mental health and wellness resources• Participate in community-driven discussions and events• Reduce stigma around mental health in the channel“MSP Well was created to normalize the conversation around stress and mental health in our industry,” said Mignacca. “We’ve all felt the pressure. The community exists so no one has to carry it alone.”“MSP Well is a good cause — an important cause — and one I feel deeply passionate about,” said Joe Ussia, CEO at Infinite IT. “Bringing this vision and these resources to the community is made possible by our partners and through generous sponsors like Cavelo.”Continuity in the IT and cybersecurity space isn’t just a technical risk; it’s a human one. Burnout, team exhaustion, and emotional fatigue can impact service delivery, culture, and long-term business sustainability. By fostering open dialogue and providing practical support tools, MSP Well aims to strengthen both individual wellbeing and the broader MSP ecosystem.“Over my years working in and alongside the channel community, I’ve never seen momentum like this around a wellbeing initiative," said Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo. "At Cavelo we recognize that when we invest in the health of IT and security professionals, we invest in the future of the channel.”MSP Well launches its inaugural programming at the Xchange March 2026 conference in Orlando, Florida with generous support from The Channel Company. To learn more or join the community, visit: www.mspwell.com About CaveloCavelo helps MSPs and MSSPs deliver data security posture management (DSPM) services to their customers. Its agent-based platform provides complete visibility of sensitive data, continuous risk assessment and actionable insights that enable MSPs to strengthen security postures, meet compliance mandates, and drive new revenue streams. Built for channel scalability, Cavelo empowers partners to deliver value-added services that address today’s most pressing security challenges. Learn more at www.cavelo.com About MSP WellMSP Well is a community-focused initiative dedicated to supporting the mental health and resilience of IT, MSP and MSSP professionals. Founded by industry veterans, MSP Well exists to create connection, reduce stigma, and promote sustainable success across the channel. Learn more by visiting www.mspwell.com

