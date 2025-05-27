Ogee1523 Drops Anthemic Summer Single 'Rep Your Park' Featuring Will Traxx

Rep Your Park

Ogee1523 teams up with Will Traxx to drop “Rep Your Park” on May 27, just in time for summer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time to kick off the summer, rising music artist Ogee1523 is set to release his latest single, “Rep Your Park,” featuring the energetic Will Traxx. The new track is available everywhere music is streamed starting today.

“Rep Your Park” is more than a song—it’s a celebration of community pride, neighborhood unity, and the electric energy that comes alive in parks across the country as summer begins. Ogee1523, known for his dynamic sound and authentic storytelling, teams up with Will Traxx to deliver a high-energy anthem that’s destined to become a staple at summer gatherings, block parties, and park events.

“With ‘Rep Your Park,’ we wanted to capture the spirit of summer and the special vibe you get when everyone comes together in their local parks or barbeques,” says Ogee1523. “It’s about repping where you’re from and making memories.”The single is accompanied by a vibrant, community-driven campaign encouraging fans to share their own “park pride” moments on social media using #RepYourPark.

For more information, updates, and exclusive content, visit www.therealogee1523.com.

About Ogee1523:

Harlem-born and Bronx-raised, Gerard "Ogee" Allen is a hip-hop artist who believes in following his dreams—and doing so unapologetically. The father of four (three boys and one girl) and grandfather to ten has been unwavering in his belief in himself and all he has wanted to do, including rapping. Achieving the moniker, Ogee, came after many other childhood names; however, he has undoubtedly earned it now - father, grandfather, mentor,

and a role model to the young and old in his community.

Since retirement, Gerard "Ogee" Allen has surpassed what many thought would be impossible, stepping back into the rap game after sitting out for so long. In 2022, he released his album, Never 2 Late, which has cumulatively had its singles streamed and viewed over 400,000 times. And he is not stopping there.

Ogee1523 is an evolutionary voice in the music scene, recognized for blending infectious beats with relatable storytelling. His music bridges genres and generations, bringing people together through shared experiences and hometown pride.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.