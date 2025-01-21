SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace acquire three De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft for RCAF Aircrew training

The Dash 8-400 is a proven Canadian platform that is ideally suited to support SkyAlyne’s advanced training operations for RCAF Aircrew The Canadian-built De Havilland Dash 8-400, with its proven performance, advanced capabilities, and enhanced safety features, is the ideal platform for ACSO and AES Op training.

The addition of the Dash 8-400 levels up our training capabilities for AES Op and ACSO Aircrew who will get their Wings in the FAcT program in the years ahead.” — Kevin Lemke General Manager, SkyAlyne

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace are excited to announce the signing of a purchase contract with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada to acquire three Dash 8-400 aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

Team SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, will convert the aircraft to adapt the cabins to support training operations for Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators (AES Op) and Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSO).

The made-in-Canada Dash 8 aircraft is a proven, reliable, cost-effective twin-engine turboprop platform to support RCAF ACSO and AES Op training. The previous generation Dash 8-100 (CT-142), nicknamed “Gonzo” for its distinctive blue nose housing its radar, has been in use by the RCAF for more than 30 years. The Dash 8-400s being acquired by SkyAlyne feature higher performance, updated avionics, and larger cabins to facilitate SkyAlyne’s advanced airborne simulation training systems.

Bringing AES Op and ACSO training within the FAcT umbrella is also an evolution on the current training program. Previously, training for those aircrew were conducted exclusively by the RCAF.

The 25-year FAcT program, awarded to SkyAlyne in spring 2024, is currently in a multi-year transition period to become the sole Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF, as the current three separate RCAF training programs conclude, and their responsibilities are combined into FAcT. The FAcT program is overseen from a Joint Management Office at SkyAlyne’s Ottawa headquarters, with three operational bases: Moose Jaw, SK, Southport, MB, and Winnipeg, MB.

When operational, Canada’s Dash 8-400 fleet will be based at 402 Squadron in Winnipeg, Manitoba and operated in partnership with the RCAF.

“SkyAlyne is excited to be able to combine a proven aircraft platform in the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400, with our advanced airborne simulation solution for the Future Aircrew Training program. The addition of the Dash 8-400 levels up our training capabilities for AES Op and ACSO Aircrew who will get their Wings in the FAcT program in the years ahead. Selecting a made-in-Canada aircraft is a meaningful contribution to the Canadian economy and a strong signal of our belief in Canadian aerospace excellence. I extend my thanks to everyone at SkyAlyne, KF Aerospace, and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada who worked hard to bring this aircraft to the FAcT program.”

“After years of managing separate RCAF pilot training contracts, the SkyAlyne team is proud to expand our role to include ACSO and AES Op training under the FAcT program. The Canadian-built De Havilland Dash 8-400, with its proven performance, advanced capabilities, and enhanced safety features, is the ideal platform for this next chapter. We thank Canada once again for placing their confidence in us, and we know we’ll deliver exceptional results together.”

“We are pleased to be part of the FAcT program. De Havilland Canada has been a part of training aircrews for over 97 years and we are pleased that our Dash 8 400 DHC aircraft will continue that legacy of training the aircrews of the future using aircraft built to operate in some of the most challenging locations.”

SkyAlyne is the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force. SkyAlyne is a team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation industry experts assembled from across Canada, working to prepare the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew. SkyAlyne was formed in 2018 as a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace, two Canadian aviation, training, and defence leaders. The partnership was built to jointly answer the call for the Government of Canada’s FAcT program. In 2023 SkyAlyne was named the preferred bidder, and in 2024, was officially contracted to partner with the RCAF and deliver the FAcT program.

A truly Canadian success story, KF Aerospace was founded as Kelowna Flightcraft in 1970 by Barry Lapointe and has since evolved into a leading aerospace company and the largest commercial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider in Canada.

KF Aerospace excels in aircraft MRO, aerospace engineering, military aircrew training, air cargo operations and aircraft leasing. Industry-recognized for its skilled workforce, KF Aerospace is dedicated to innovative, on-time and cost-effective solutions.

KF Aerospace supports corporate, commercial, and military customers globally, including major aircraft manufacturers and airlines, and provides vital training and in-service support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

