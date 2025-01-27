Team SkyAlyne announces aircraft and simulation hardware purchase contract with Textron Aviation for RCAF Pilot training

The King Air 260 will serve as the multi-engine training aircraft for all multi-engine pilot training within the FAcT program Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) configured cockpit for the King Air 260.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today SkyAlyne and Team SkyAlyne shareholders and major subcontractors, KF Aerospace and CAE, announced the successful completion of purchase contracts with Textron Aviation in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace have contracted Textron Aviation to deliver seven Beechcraft King Air 260 aircraft. To support Ground-Based Training Systems (GBTS) for these aircraft, SkyAlyne and CAE have also contracted Textron Aviation to deliver components for a full flight simulator and flight training devices, which will be manufactured by CAE.

The King Air 260 will serve as the multi-engine training aircraft for all multi-engine pilot training within the FAcT program. It replaces the King Air 90B, which has been reliably serving as the multi-engine trainer within the existing RCAF training program since 2005. SkyAlyne and major subcontractor KF Aerospace, in partnership with the RCAF, will deliver FAcT multi-engine pilot training at Southport, Manitoba.

The FAcT program will utilize leading GBTS systems, including full-motion simulators, virtual reality devices, cockpit trainers, desktop-based systems, and other materials to support RCAF Pilot and Aircrew training. Team SkyAlyne, with major subcontractor CAE, will provide GBTS devices across the FAcT operational sites. The increased utilization of advanced GBTS enables a more modernized approach towards Pilot and Aircrew training resulting in increases in efficiency and effectiveness.

The 25-year FAcT program, awarded to SkyAlyne in spring 2024, is currently in a multi-year transition period to become the sole Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF, as three separate RCAF training programs conclude, and their responsibilities are combined into FAcT. The FAcT program is overseen from a Joint Management Office at SkyAlyne’s Ottawa headquarters, with three operational bases: Moose Jaw, SK, Southport, MB, and Winnipeg, MB.

Additional training activities will be provided by CAE and KF Aerospace as part of Team SkyAlyne, in collaboration with the RCAF. This includes activities for aircraft and simulator fleets based in Moose Jaw being led by Team SkyAlyne in partnership with the RCAF and delivered by CAE as a major subcontractor. Meanwhile, instruction activities for aircraft fleets and simulators stationed at Southport will be led by Team SkyAlyne in partnership with the RCAF and delivered by KF Aerospace as a major subcontractor.

King Air 260 deliveries for the FAcT program are expected to begin in the first half of 2028.

“I’m excited to see the Beechcraft King Air 260s as part of the FAcT fleet. These twin-engine turboprop aircraft deliver versatility, high performance, efficiency, and advanced avionics – all essential ingredients for effective Pilot and Aircrew training. Likewise, advanced simulation equipment creates new possibilities for improved Pilot and Aircrew training efficiency and effectiveness. My thanks to the teams at SkyAlyne, CAE, KF Aerospace, and Textron Aviation for their hard work in support of the FAcT program.”

- Kevin Lemke, General Manager, SkyAlyne

“Acquiring the Beechcraft King Air 260 for FAcT reinforces our commitment to providing outstanding military pilot training with proven, high-performing aircraft at Southport. KF Aerospace has been proud to operate and maintain the King Air C90B for nearly 20 years as part of the current training program and we’ve built a strong foundation of expertise on this airframe. Bringing in the larger and more advanced King Air 260 will enable KF, our partners at SkyAlyne and the RCAF to deliver next-level multi-engine training under the FAcT program.”

- Tracy Medve, Board Chair, SkyAlyne, President & CEO, KF Aerospace

“CAE’s innovative simulation-based training systems for multiple platforms, including the Beechcraft King Air 260, are critical to the FAcT program. For more than 75 years, CAE’s integrated simulation and training technologies have significantly contributed to the safety and mission readiness of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). Through our unmatched innovation and expertise, our team is proud to continue to provide an enhanced training environment for the next generation of RCAF Pilots and Aircrew."

- France Hébert, Board President, SkyAlyne, Vice-President and General Manager Defense & Security, Canada, CAE Inc.

“The Beechcraft King Air 260 will modernize multi-engine aircraft training by providing an intermediate and advanced training platform for RCAF Pilots destined for operational squadrons in the heavy transport, maritime patrol or search and rescue roles. Following the U.S. Navy order, this consolidates the King Air 260 as the military multi-engine trainer for many generations of aspiring pilots.”

- Bob Gibbs, Vice President, Special Missions Sales, Textron Aviation

SkyAlyne: The Future of Aircrew Training

SkyAlyne is the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force. SkyAlyne is a team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation industry experts assembled from across Canada, working to prepare the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew. SkyAlyne was formed in 2018 as a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace, two Canadian aviation, training, and defence leaders. The partnership was built to jointly answer the call for the Government of Canada’s FAcT program. In 2023 SkyAlyne was named the preferred bidder, and in 2024, was officially contracted to partner with the RCAF and deliver the FAcT program.

Learn more: SkyAlyne.ca

