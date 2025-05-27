Groovy Company, Inc. Launches Beta Testing Revolutionary C-Level AI Social Media Assistance Platform
New platform at rosey.work empowers executives with intelligent social media management and strategic content optimization
Groovy Compnay, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SANPD)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc., formally known as Santo Mining Corp., (OTCMKTS: SANP),an innovative technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking C-level AI Social Media Assistance platform, now available at https://rosey.work/. This cutting-edge platform is specifically designed to help executives and C-suite professionals optimize their social media presence with AI-powered content creation, strategic planning, and engagement management.
The new platform addresses a critical need in today's digital business landscape, where social media presence has become essential for public company branding. Traditional social media management tools often fall short of meeting the sophisticated needs of senior executives who require strategic, brand-aligned content that reflects their professional expertise and company values.
"We recognized that C-level executives of public companies face unique challenges in maintaining an effective social media presence while managing their demanding schedules," said Frank Yglesias Chief Executive Officer of Groovy Company, Inc. "Our AI platform doesn't just schedule posts – it understands executive communication styles, industry trends, and strategic messaging to create authentic, impactful content that resonates with professional audiences."
The Rosey platform offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools specifically tailored for executive social media management:
• Intelligent Content Creation: Advanced AI algorithms analyze industry trends, company messaging, and individual communication styles to generate authentic, executive-level content across multiple social media platforms.
• Strategic Scheduling: Smart timing optimization ensures content reaches target audiences when they're most engaged, taking into account global time zones and platform-specific peak engagement periods.
• Brand Alignment Monitoring: Continuous analysis ensures all content maintains consistency with corporate messaging and personal brand objectives.
• Engagement Intelligence: AI-powered response suggestions and sentiment analysis help executives maintain meaningful interactions with their professional networks.
• Compliance and Risk Management: Built-in safeguards ensure all content meets regulatory requirements and corporate governance standards.
ABOUT GROOVY COMPANY, INC.
Groovy Company, Inc. is a pioneering Fourth Industrial Revolution software development company specializing in smart contracts, blockchain solutions, and artificial intelligence integrated with advanced data analytics. The company develops both centralized and decentralized blockchain architectures to meet diverse industry requirements. Groovy's flagship solutions include a comprehensive Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for cannabis product authentication and traceability, built on a proprietary layer-1 centralized blockchain for PINYA XP, Inc., and an AI-powered social media optimization platform for C-level executives available at rosey.work. The company focuses on creating integrated technology ecosystems that combine emerging technologies to solve complex business challenges and drive innovation in the digital economy.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond.
Frank Yglesias
Groovy Compnay, Inc.
info@groovy.click
Visit us on social media:
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.