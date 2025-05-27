Submit Release
Virginia Man Arrested After Alleged I-95 Road-Rage Shooting on Memorial Day

Maryland State Police News Release

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – A Virginia man is facing attempted murder charges following a Memorial Day road-rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County. 

The accused is identified as Fredy Gonzalez-Esquivel, 22, of Leesburg, Virginia. Gonzalez-Esquivel is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, felony assault, using a firearm during a felony crime, malicious destruction of property, and related firearms offenses. He was arrested early Tuesday morning by officers from the Leesburg Police Department. He is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.

On May 26 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to I-95 for a report of multiple shots fired during an alleged road rage incident. The victim told troopers that his vehicle was shot at multiple times during an apparent road rage incident. The victim and his passenger were uninjured during the incident. The victim’s vehicle was processed by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division and a projectile was recovered. 

Investigators working the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative responded to the scene and through the investigation, Gonzalez-Esquivel was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was served on his vehicle in Virginia, resulting in the seizure of a firearm and seven spent casings. The driver’s side mirror on the suspect vehicle, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, had damage consistent with a projectile fired from the driver’s seat of the vehicle. 

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

