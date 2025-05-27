New in ADVISER Validation: Special Education – Performance Reports

Public, ESU and Special Purpose – Special Education

A new report section is now available in ADVISER Validation!! It’s called Special Education – Performance Reports. This tool allows districts to view their data through the lens of IDEA Indicators, offering insight into the data pushed from local Student Information Systems (SIS)/ Student Records System (SRS) into ADVISER and thus, contributing to federal reporting.

Within these student verification reports, Districts can view the number of students included in each Indicator category. By clicking on the numbers, users can access student-level details, including demographic information. This visibility can support internal conversations among district teams, especially when different staff are responsible for SIS/SRS data entry and special education reporting.

While not all Indicator data originates from ADVISER, this tool provides student-level views for those that do—helping districts better understand who is being reported under each Indicator.

Currently, 2024–25 Child Count data for Indicators 5 and 6 are available in this section. This data will inform Indicators 5 & 6 on the 2026 Special Education Performance Reports (in ILCD 3.0). The 2025 Performance Report Audit window is complete and that data will be Publicly Reported by June 1st on NEP.

District teams are encouraged to review their data and collaborate to ensure accuracy and alignment across systems.

Questions? Contact IDEA Part B Data Manager Jamie Chambers at jamie.l.chambers@nebraska.gov