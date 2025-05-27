Keemart by Keeta Launches in Riyadh, Starting With Al Yasmin and Granada Districts

Keemart by Keeta Launches in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grocery shopping just got easier. Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, has officially launched Keemart, a new service that delivers daily essentials to your doorstep in just 15 minutes via the Keeta App.

Now operating in Riyadh’s Al Yasmin and Granada districts, Keemart offers a fast, convenient way to restock everyday items. Whether you’ve run out of juice before guests arrive, need baby wipes on the fly, or missing an ingredient while cooking, Keemart saves you the trip.

Users can now browse and order directly through the Keeta app, choosing from a growing variety of fruits and vegetables, snacks, beverages, dairy items, pantry staples, personal care products, and cleaning supplies. Products are sourced from leading brands and trusted suppliers directly to ensure familiarity and freshness.

“Keemart’s goal is simple- make daily life easier for families and individuals across Riyadh,” said Aria Liu, Head of Keemart in Saudi Arabia: “With Keemart, everything comes to you. We’re using the same proven formula that helped us grow in food delivery to now transform daily grocery needs.”

In China, Meituan has become a leader in the online grocery space by building a robust supply chain, partnering with strategic retailers, and optimizing its logistics infrastructure. Keemart replicates this successful model here ensuring speed, variety, and freshness for Saudi customers.

Keemart uses Keeta’s proven logistics setup, with dedicated couriers stationed at fulfillment hubs across Riyadh. Orders are picked and packed quickly, and sensitive items such as frozen goods are handled with ice packs to keep them in perfect condition. Deliveries are tracked in real time, so customers know exactly when to expect their items.

To celebrate the launch, Keemart is offering welcome vouchers totaling SAR 100 to anyone placing their first Keemart order including existing Keeta users who haven’t tried the new service yet. Delivery is free, with no subscription fees.

Keemart is set to expand quickly, with new areas in Riyadh already on the roadmap and further rollouts planned across Saudi Arabia. This aggressive growth supports Keeta’s broader mission to simplify everyday life and align with Vision 2030 by empowering local commerce and advancing digital convenience.

For additional information about Keeta’s services, download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play.

-End-

