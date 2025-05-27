Late Fees, Sales Tax Payments Lead to $8,094.43 in Findings for Recovery Against Former Troy Township Fiscal Officer

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $8,094.43 were issued Tuesday against a former fiscal officer for Troy Township in Richland County over late fees and sales taxes that should not have been paid.

Dean Strohminger and his bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the findings, which were included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Strohminger served as township fiscal officer from April 2012 through February 2023.

Between 2019 and 2023, auditors determined late fees, penalties, and interest totaling $7,202.93 were charged to the township due to the late payments of tax, retirement system, and other withholdings; credit card services; and other bills.

Auditors noted, “These late fee charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

Additionally, due to internal control deficiencies, the township paid $891.50 in sales taxes on various purchases. Auditors wrote, “Since the township was not legally required to pay the sales tax on these purchases, these expenditures were not for a valid public purpose.”

