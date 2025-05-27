CIFAL Merida Hosts Graduation Ceremony in Madrid for MATSM Programme

In his address, the Director of CIFAL Merida, Mr Héctor Navarrete, commended the graduates for their dedication and preparation. He emphasised that they represent a new generation of leaders who, from within the airport industry, are advancing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He also highlighted the essential role of specialised education in transforming the sector, particularly in sustainability, safety, and airport operations.

The ceremony was honoured by the presence of various distinguished guests and lecturers, including: Mr Luis Felipe de Oliveira, former Director General and CEO of ACI World; Mr Héctor Navarrete, Director of CIFAL Merida; Ms María José Cuenda, Managing Director of Commercial and Real Estate at Aena; Mr Enrique Maurer, class patron and Director General of ENAIRE; Mr David de Benito Astudillo, Director General of Civil Aviation; and Mr Ángel Luis Arias Serrano (virtually), Spain’s Permanent Representative to the ICAO Council—among many other notable professionals and academics from the airport industry.