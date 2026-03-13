Strengthening Road Safety in Asia-Pacific: SM4A4L Drives Solutions for the Region

12 March 2026, Geneva, Switzerland – The Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life (SM4A4L) Initiative is a joint effort of UNITAR, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and FIA Foundation aimed at advancing road safety globally. The 1st edition of SM4A4L has been successfully implemented in Latin America and the 2nd edition for the Asia-Pacific region is currently being delivered with participants from Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan.

According to data from the Asian Transport Observatory (ATO), progress in Asia-Pacific remains insufficient to meet the target of halving road traffic deaths. While achieving this goal requires a sustained annual reduction of 7.4%, the region recorded a decrease of just 0.6% between 2016 and 2021, leaving the average mortality rate at 15.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. This situation is further aggravated by the high vulnerability of pedestrians and cyclists, who account for 31% of total deaths. Beyond the human cost, these crashes result in a significant economic burden, costing Asia-Pacific countries between 3% and 5% of their annual GDP.

To support countries in Asia-Pacific in addressing these challenges, the SM4A4L initiative seeks to strengthen individual and institutional capacities through training and the implementation of road safety targeted interventions. Key components of this Initiative include:

Training: A digital catalogue of 13 modules covering the Safe System Approach and vulnerable groups, combined with face-to-face workshops.

Action: Facilitates the design and implementation of projects by FIA Club Members and government authorities, supported by a four-month Mentorship Programme to ensure measurable outcomes.

Community: Fosters leadership and lasting impact through a Fellowship Programme in Geneva and a global Alumni Programme.

As part of the SM4A4L 2nd edition for Asia-Pacific, UNITAR hosted a training workshop in Manila, Philippines on 5-6 March 2026, bringing together 50 participants representing government authorities and automobile clubs from 15 countries across the region. During the workshop, participants worked together to identify regional synergies and develop preliminary project proposals to tackle mobility challenges in their countries.

The workshop’s strategic depth was further enhanced by high-level interventions from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), CIFAL Philippines, and CIFAL Bangkok. Experts provided a comprehensive framework linking road safety to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A key milestone was the commencement of the SM4A4L Mentorship Programme. During the workshop, participants worked on their initial project proposals and received initial feedback from Mentors. Following the Manila Workshop, participants are now embarking on an intensive project formulation phase. This process will culminate in July 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland, with a graduation ceremony at the Palais des Nations. Participants will present their final proposals to a panel of experts for funding eligibility.