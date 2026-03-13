Call for Applications: Gender Empowerment Now! – Women, Peace and Security Cycle 6

The selected participants will first undergo intensive training of trainer sessions online, after which they will implement in-person community workshops in their respective countries to strengthen local engagement in gender equality, women’s empowerment and social inclusion.

Training of Trainers Core Programme (April–May 2026)

Participants will learn core trainer skills through four to six structured online workshops delivered by UNITAR. The modules will include:

Participatory training design and facilitation methods

Designing gender-responsive community initiatives

Monitoring, evaluation and reporting of training activities

Strategies for localization, sustainability and community engagement

Community-Level Implementation (July–August 2026)

Following the training of trainers, each selected participant will organize and facilitate an in-person community workshop for 15–20 people. National partner NGOs are expected to assist with logistics and facilitation. These workshops will aim to:

Promote gender equality and women’s empowerment

Build local capacity for gender mainstreaming

Programme participants will produce training manuals and workshop reports, to include photos, testimonies and key learnings. Participants will receive financial support to contribute to the organization and delivery of their community-level workshop.

Reflection and Reporting (September 2026)

Selected participants will engage in reflection sessions to consolidate learning, discuss successes and challenges and document lessons learned. Each participant will submit comprehensive reports outlining best practices, outcomes and recommendations for future cycles.