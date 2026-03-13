Gateways to Pathways Forum Connects Talent and Industry to Advance Inclusive Economic Development in York Region

Ms. Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, Executive Director of UNITAR emphasized the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in addressing labour market challenges. “Employers need skilled talent, while many capable individuals face barriers to meaningful employment,” she noted. “Bridging this gap requires partnership, coordination and practical pathways that connect education, industry and communities.”

She further highlighted the importance of local initiatives that contribute to global learning. “As the first CIFAL Centre in Canada, CIFAL York demonstrates how local action can generate scalable impact. When leadership, education, industry demand and community safety align, the result is stronger economies, reduced skills gaps and more resilient communities.”

Click here to view the opening remarks video.