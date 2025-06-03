Genome Medical Celebrates 250,000th Genetic Counseling Session

A Milestone in Expanding Access to Expert Genomic Care

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genome Medical, a national leader in tech-enabled genetic services, proudly announces the delivery of its 250,000th genetic counseling session—a major milestone that reflects the company's commitment to transforming access to genomic medicine and improving patient outcomes.Entering its 10th year in business, Genome Medical has established one of the largest teams of telehealth genetic counselors in the U.S., helping patients, health systems, life sciences companies, and genetic testing labs navigate the complex and rapidly evolving landscape of genetic and genomic care.“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone as we begin a new chapter focused on rare disease care and AI-driven genetic services,” said Jill Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Genome Medical. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our patients and partners.”In January 2025, the company announced a strategic pivot to focus on rare disease care, leveraging its deep clinical expertise alongside advanced AI capabilities. Rare diseases demand the highest level of specialization, expertise that only medical genetics professionals can truly provide. Yet, significant barriers to accessing genetics specialists still remain. Genome Medical is committed to breaking down those barriers by combining human insight with intelligent technology, using AI to support and extend the reach of its genetic counselors so that more patients and families with rare diseases can receive timely, expert care.Since its inception, Genome Medical has innovated to meet the increasing and evolving demands for genetic expertise across the healthcare ecosystem. What began as a mission to ensure access to genetic services has grown to ensure patients also have access to genetically-targeted therapies. Today, Genome Medical not only offers telehealth genetic counseling and test ordering support but also connects patients to novel therapies through clinical trial recruitment services —a critical need for advancing therapy development and improving patient outcomes.This milestone would not be possible without the collaboration of forward-thinking partners across the life sciences, health systems, laboratory and patient community sectors. These partnerships have been instrumental in reaching hundreds of thousands of patients and advancing the standard of care in genetics.“We are honored to work alongside so many incredible organizations to help patients gain access to timely, expert genetics care,” said Davies. “Together, we are accelerating diagnoses and connecting patients with life-changing therapies.”As genomic science continues to advance, the need for accessible, high-quality genetic services has never been greater. Genome Medical remains committed to meeting that need—leveraging telehealth, AI, and deep clinical expertise to ensure that every patient can benefit from the promise of precision medicine.About Genome MedicalGenome Medical is transforming the landscape of rare disease care, bringing hope and answers to those navigating rare conditions. As the leading provider of tech-enabled genetic services, we bridge critical gaps in access, ensuring that individuals and families affected by rare conditions receive the expert guidance they need. Through timely genetic counseling, streamlined test ordering and clinical trial matching, we accelerate diagnoses and connect patients with potential life-changing treatments. In collaboration with life science organizations, health systems, and genetic testing labs, we are ensuring every person with a rare disease has a clearer path to care, support and breakthrough therapies. Genome Medical placed in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2023 and 2024, received MedTech Breakthrough Awards in 2023 and 2024 and has been recognized as the “Top 50 in Digital Health” by Fenwick & West and Goldman Sachs. To learn more, visit www.genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.