Genome Medical Announces Strategic Pivot to Focus on Rare Disease Specialty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genome Medical, a leading provider of telehealth-enabled genetic services, today announced a strategic realignment to focus primarily on rare diseases, with expanded capabilities in clinical trial matching and artificial intelligence (AI). This decision reflects a response to shifting opportunities in the healthcare market and the company’s commitment to providing the highest level of specialized genetics expertise where it is most urgently needed.Rare diseases, which collectively impact over 300 million people worldwide, present diagnostic and care challenges that telehealth genetic services are uniquely positioned to address. Over the past two years, the percentage of patients with rare disease indications served by Genome Medical has increased threefold. This surge highlights the rising demand for specialized genetics expertise that is easy to access – critical to delivering timely and accurate diagnoses, care coordination, and access to emerging therapies.“Rare diseases represent a space where genetics can be truly transformative,” said Jill Davies, CEO of Genome Medical. “While genetics plays a role across many diseases, rare diseases require the highest degree of specialization and training. Our pivot allows us to focus on the areas where we can make the greatest impact, ensuring that patients, providers, and partners benefit from the depth of our expertise.”This strategic shift is supported by the company’s recent financing round closed in September 2024. Genome Medical will deploy this capital to power its rare disease-focused initiatives, further strengthening its offerings. Key initiatives include:- Increasing Access to Genetic Services for Rare Disease Patients: Continuing to provide timely access to genetic counseling and ensuring appropriate test ordering to allow for early diagnosis and accelerated pathways to treatment- Expanding Clinical Trial Matching and Recruitment Services: Leveraging advanced data analytics to match patients with rare diseases to appropriate clinical trials, connecting them to life-changing therapies and supporting the discovery of new treatments.- Advancing AI Capabilities: Developing patient-facing AI tools for education and care navigation, as well as clinician-facing solutions to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve efficiency.While rare disease will serve as the company’s core focus, Genome Medical will continue to support select partnerships in other specialties, ensuring that key partners continue to benefit from its genetics expertise.“Our ability to connect rare disease patients with clinical trials and personalized care pathways represents the future of genetic medicine,” added Jill Davies. “This pivot allows us to scale that impact, driving better outcomes and expanding access to innovative care.”For more information, please visit www.genomemedical.com About Genome MedicalGenome Medical is a technology-enabled healthcare services company dedicated to delivering genetic expertise and services to patients and providers. Through its telehealth platform, Genome Medical offers scalable genetic counseling, education, and testing solutions tailored to meet the needs of patients with rare disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.