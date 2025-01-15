Genome Medical and Nest Genomics Partner to Scale Access to Genetic Services and Improve Patient Care

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genome Medical, the nation’s leading provider of telehealth-enabled genetic services, and Nest Genomics, a leader in developing innovative digital solutions to advance personalized genomic care, have partnered to scale access to genetic services, improve decision-making, and enhance patient outcomes. This collaboration focuses on ensuring appropriate test ordering, timely genetic counseling, early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and effective long-term management.By combining Genome Medical’s clinical genetics expertise with Nest Genomics’ flexible, scalable platform, the partnership offers patients and healthcare providers a comprehensive solution to benefit from genetic services. Patients and providers using the Nest Platform can access Genome Medical’s experts for genetic test ordering, medical consultations, and genetic counseling, ensuring that care is personalized and integrated into the clinical workflow.“Together with Genome Medical, we’re expanding access to genetic information and simplifying the integration of genetic services into providers’ practices,” said Moran Snir, Cofounder and CEO of Nest Genomics. “This partnership streamlines how patients and providers connect with genetic experts, delivering personalized, integrated services right at the point of care as part of a comprehensive care journey.”As part of the partnership, patients and healthcare organizations can access a comprehensive suite of services to speed time to diagnosis and ensure appropriate follow-up for patients with genetic diseases. Providers can refer patients to Genome Medical for genetic counseling, genetic test ordering, or medical consults through a streamlined online referral system that integrates directly into the patient’s Nest care plan. Additionally, Genome Medical can scale its patient outreach for clinical trials through the Nest Genomics platform, ensuring more efficient and integrated care.The collaboration between Genome Medical and Nest Genomics comes at a critical time when genetics is playing a growing role in healthcare. The partnership will streamline workflows, improve decision-making, and help providers deliver more personalized care by offering seamless test ordering, clinical decision support, and integrated genetic counseling services. Additionally, Genome Medical’s capabilities in clinical trial matching will ensure that patients are connected with the latest therapies, advancing precision medicine and improving patient outcomes.“Scaling access to genetic services is a key part of improving patient care,” said Jill Davies, CEO of Genome Medical. “As more patients seek genetic testing as part of their diagnostic journey, it's important that they and their providers have point-of-care tools to navigate them to next actions, including genetic counseling. Our partnership with Nest allows for comprehensive engagement and support throughout that journey.”About Genome MedicalGenome Medical is the leading provider of telehealth-enabled genetic services, offering expertise across a broad range of genetic specialties. Genome Medical connects patients with board-certified genetic counselors and specialists to provide timely, accessible services. With a focus on increasing access to genetic services, clinical trial matching and recruitment services, and advanced AI capabilities, Genome Medical is transforming the delivery of genetic care and supporting providers in delivering high-quality, actionable services. For more information, please visit www.genomemedical.com About Nest GenomicsNest Genomics is a leader in developing HIPAA-compliant software solutions designed to launch, implement, and scale longitudinal genomic programs. The Nest Genetics Copilot is integrated with several EHRs and provides healthcare organizations with a comprehensive, turnkey solution for delivering genetic services. Nest is used by health systems, clinics, labs and patient advocacy groups across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.