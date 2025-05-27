MEC Matome Chiloane mourns the passing of actor, Presley Chweneyagae

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, has expressed profound grief at the passing of actor Presley Chweneyagae, who died unexpectedly at the ripe age of 40, leaving fans and colleagues in astonishment.

Chweneyagae made his TV acting debut when he was cast as The Poet in the 2006 mini-series “When We Were Black”. He gained global recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed film “Tsotsi”, which won an Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Foreign Language Film in 2006. His most recent and popular role is on the South African telenovela, “The River”, as Thuso “Cobra” Mokoena.

Over the years, Chweneyagae has contributed significantly to numerous television shows, films, and theatre productions, earning accolades for his versatile acting skills.

Reflecting on Chweneyagae’s illustrious acting career, MEC Chiloane said: “Presley Chweneyagae made significant contributions to various acting genres, from drama to comedy, showcasing his multifaceted talent. His dedication to his craft inspired many young actors to have interest in South African narratives on both local and global stages.”

“On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chweneyagae family, friends and the entire performing arts industry. May his soul rest in eternal peace”, MEC Chiloane.

For more information, please contact:

Xolani Mkhwemte - MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 084 513 9285

Email: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

Email: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates