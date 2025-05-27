Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,342 in the last 365 days.

ESU/District/System/School Information Report (CDC) – Now Open

Public, Nonpublic, Special Purpose, Rule 18, ESU

The ESU/District/System/School Information Report collection is used to collect general information relating to a District/System. Information includes name, address, website, phone and any changes in District/System status, including school closure and grades instructed. As well, the collection is used to collect AQuESTT classification school type(s) and grade ranges, if applicable (for Public Districts).

This collection is found in the Legacy NDE Portal, Consolidated Data Collections (CDC). To obtain access, contact your portal District Administrator. Instructions can be found within the collection or here.

Questions? Contact NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ESU/District/System/School Information Report (CDC) – Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more