ESU/District/System/School Information Report (CDC) – Now Open

The ESU/District/System/School Information Report collection is used to collect general information relating to a District/System. Information includes name, address, website, phone and any changes in District/System status, including school closure and grades instructed. As well, the collection is used to collect AQuESTT classification school type(s) and grade ranges, if applicable (for Public Districts).

This collection is found in the Legacy NDE Portal, Consolidated Data Collections (CDC). To obtain access, contact your portal District Administrator. Instructions can be found within the collection or here.

