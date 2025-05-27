President Cyrill Ramaphosa responds to questions in the National Assembly, 27 May
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Replies by Members of the National Assembly, with economic growth and the cost of living among issues for deliberation.
The President’s engagement with the National Assembly is a mechanism for Parliament to hold the Executive branch of government accountable, ensuring transparency and strengthening constitutional democracy.
President Ramaphosa will brief Parliament on efforts to redress race-based discrimination and the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.
The President will also reflect on South Africa's commitment to conflict resolution regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in that country.
The Oral Replies will centre on economic growth and job creation as well as creating employment.
The engagement will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 27 May 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
