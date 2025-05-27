GOODWILL OF DELAWARE & DELAWARE COUNTY OPENING NEW STORE IN ASTON, PA ON MAY 30, 2025

The newest Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Aston, Pennsylvania will open on Friday, May 30, 2025 with local leaders and Teen Miss Earth USA, Jordyn Campion.

ASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Aston , Pennsylvania on Friday, May 30, 2025. Members of the media are invited to join us for an exclusive and inspiring morning featuring Teen Miss Earth USA, Jordyn Campion, and a ribbon cutting with local leaders and Goodwill executives.In alignment with Goodwill’s commitment to environmental sustainability and workforce empowerment, Jordyn Campion will preview her “Come Thrift With Me” event during the morning ribbon cutting.. Jordyn, a passionate advocate for environmental justice through her platform, Love Your Mother Earth, will speak on how sustainable shopping choices create long-term impact.“We are thrilled to open our doors in Aston and expand our mission in Delaware County. This new store represents more than just shopping — it’s about job creation, community investment, and environmental stewardship. We’re especially honored to welcome Teen Miss Earth USA, Jordyn Campion, whose values around sustainability and youth leadership align so strongly with ours.”— Colleen Morrone, President & CEO, Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware CountyEVENT DETAILSWHEN:Friday, May 30, 20258:00 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. (Ribbon Cutting & Media Opportunity)4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Live WSTW broadcast and prize wheel5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Come Thrift With Me Event)WHERE:Goodwill Store & Donation Center3472 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014WHO:Colleen Morrone, President & CEO, Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware CountyTrish McFarland, President, Delaware County Chamber of CommerceChaney Hall, Board Chair, Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware CountyJordyn Campion, Teen Miss Earth USAMike Higgins, President, Aston Township CommissionersLocal and County OfficialsADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTSFree reusable Goodwill shopping bags to the first 100 shoppersHourly $20 Goodwill gift card giveaways (11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)Photos with Willie G, the Goodwill MascotCareer resources, job training info, and Goodwill Staffing Services onsiteOnsite recycling education showcase: glass, cardboard, electronics, and more!ABOUT GOODWILL OF DELAWARE AND DELAWARE COUNTYGoodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people facing barriers to self-sufficiency, through the Power of Work! Our community-based workforce development programs provide essential job skills, work-based learning opportunities and employment support services that empower people to reach their full potential, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to the economic and social growth of their communities. Please visit www.GoodwillDE.org to learn more and join us in building brighter futures.

