Caton Delivers Flawless Live IP Transmission for EVO Japan 2025

Caton enabled real-time broadcast of gameplay from Tokyo to France, China and US, achieving zero transmission errors and ultra-low latency throughout the event.

Caton Technology played a vital role in ensuring EVO Japan 2025 reached international audiences in real time, without compromise. Their platform performed beyond expectations.” — EVO Japan 2025 Organising Committee

>The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) is the world’s largest and longest-running fighting game tournament. Held annually, EVO celebrates the passion and skill of players and fans in an open tournament format. EVO Japan, held in the birthplace of fighting games, has become a marquee event in the esports calendar, attracting global talent and spectators.< >Caton Technology is a global leader in next-generation IP transport, revolutionising media distribution with unmatched innovation and customer service. We empower broadcasters and media companies to deliver exceptional Live video over IP. Leveraging our innovative cloud platform and AI technology, Caton Media XStream ensures zero-error transmission and optimal performance, surpassing traditional delivery methods with superior Service Level Agreements at competitive costs. At Caton, quality, performance, and value coexist, enabling our customers to experience the best of all worlds. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions at www.catontechnology.com SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caton Technology is proud to announce the successful delivery of uninterrupted live IP transmission for EVO Japan 2025, one of the world’s most iconic competitive gaming tournaments. Powered by Caton Media XStream CMXS ), Caton enabled real-time broadcast of gameplay and event coverage from Tokyo Big Sight to international partners in France, China and the US, achieving zero transmission errors and ultra-low latency throughout the three-day event.Held from 9 to 11 May at Tokyo Big Sight Hall 2 and 3, EVO Japan 2025 brought together top fighting game players from around the globe to compete across seven major titles, including STREET FIGHTER 6, TEKKEN 8 and more. As the official IP Transmission Provider, Caton ensured the electrifying moments from the arena were captured and delivered in real-time to audiences thousands of kilometres away, with absolute reliability and quality.Caton Media XStream, the company’s intelligent IP broadcasting platform, was deployed to deliver live video feeds from Tokyo to France, China and the US with over 99.9999% reliability. Its AI-powered smart routing and automated path-switching capabilities ensured smooth, frame-accurate video without jitter, packet loss, or interruptions, while operating on public internet infrastructure. For content owners and broadcasters, this represents not only a leap in performance and significant operational savings compared to traditional leased lines or satellite transmission.“Seamless delivery is critical for an event of this scale, where every second matters to both players and fans. Caton Technology played a vital role in ensuring EVO Japan 2025 reached international audiences in real time, without compromise. Their platform performed beyond expectations, and we’re excited about the possibilities this opens up for the future of esports broadcasting.” — EVO Japan 2025 Organising Committee.“This marks our first foray into competitive gaming transmission, and we’re honoured to support an event as globally recognised and technically demanding as EVO Japan,” said Michael Yang, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Caton Technology. “With Caton Media XStream, broadcasters and content owners now have a dependable, cost-efficient alternative for delivering premium live content at scale—whether for esports, sports, concerts, or live events.”As audience expectations rise and demand for global content access accelerates, Caton continues to work hand-in-hand with media partners to ensure peace of mind, greater reach, and future-ready workflows that deliver true competitive advantage in live broadcasting.###<

